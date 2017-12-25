Foreign firms need Iranian partners to operate in Iran: Shahdaei

Foreign companies interested in developing Iran's oilfields should find an Iranian partner, said Deputy Oil Minister Marzieh Shahdaei on Monday.

"We are negotiating with credible international firms and the most important issue that we are trying to have them pick up an Iranian partner and build many of their equipment in Iran," Shahdaei was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

Asked about the date for the start of foreign firms' development operations in Iran, she said that talks are still underway on such cooperation.

A senior Iranian official announced earlier this month that several leading oil and gas players have submitted the outcome of their studies on the development of Azadegan oilfield in the south of the country.

"The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was already evaluating the outcomes of studies presented by foreign energy giants," said NIOC Managing Director Ali Kardor.

He said that the foreign companies included Total, Royal/Dutch Shell, CNPC and Inpex, adding, "Several more had asked for more time to present their technical evaluations over Azadegan." He did not name them.

Also in December, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh announced that the tender proceedings over the project — known as Iran's biggest oil find in decades — had already begun.

Zanganeh also said that if things proceed as normal, a deal over Azadegan was likely to be sealed before next summer.

Iran discovered Azadegan oilfield in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan in 1999 in what was the country's biggest oil find in decades.

The country accordingly teamed up with Inpex to push the project towards development. However, the Japanese company later quit the project in what appeared to be the result of US sanctions against Iran.