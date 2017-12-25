Iranian envoy, Omani minister discuss gas export project

Iran and Oman discussed a major project to export Iranian gas to the Arab country.

In a meeting between Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi and Omani Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi, the two sides also exchanged views on a range of issues including the latest situation of the project to construct a gas pipeline from Iran to Oman and ways to expedite the project, Fars News Agency reported.

The Iranian diplomat also voiced the readiness of the private sector to invest in petrochemical projects in Duqm, a free trade zone in central-eastern Oman.

Iran and Oman have age-old and close ties and their relations have become even closer following agreements to boost cooperation in economic fields.

In September, the foreign ministers of Iran, Oman and India held a meeting in New York to explore avenues for closer relations among the three Asian nations, with the focus on energy sector cooperation.