Uzbekistan and Iran discussed transit cargo transportation in a meeting hosted by Uzbek Foreign Trade Ministry for Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran Mojtaba Khosrotaj.

The two sides also mulled the prospects of trade and economic cooperation, as well as further cooperation in the field of transport and transit cargo transportation, Trend News Agency reported.

In addition, the parties agreed to organize a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Transport-Communication Cooperation in the first half of 2018 in Tehran.

In October, the Uzbek-Iranian business forum was held in Tehran. The parties then inked trade agreements worth over $25 million. In addition, they signed a protocol of intentions for $7.5 million.

Also, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the Cooperation Program for 2018-19.