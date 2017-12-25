Pakistan wants to further promote ties with Iran: Official

Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that Pakistan attached immense importance to fraternal relations with Iran and wanted to further cement trade relations through enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries.

He was speaking to Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani, who met him during the Speakers' Conference in Islamabad, pakistantoday.com.pk reported.

National Assembly Standing Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Parliamentary Secretary Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal, Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group Convener in the National Assembly Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah and Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust were present on the occasion.

The speaker said vigorous Pakistan-Iran relations were imperative for peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Underlining the need for enhanced parliamentary relations between the two countries, the speaker said that regular interaction between the parliamentarians could play an important role in promoting unity and stability in the region.

He stressed that the regional issues should be resolved by neighboring countries through their own initiatives.

He called for further enhancing cooperation between both countries in diverse fields and thanked Iranian speaker for accepting his invitation of participation in the Speakers' Conference.