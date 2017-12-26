HMS St Albans: Russian warship escorted by UK frigate in North Sea

A British frigate has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near UK waters on Christmas Day, the Royal Navy has revealed.

It said HMS St Albans monitored the Admiral Gorshkov's "activity in areas of national interest", BBC reported.

Russia has not commented on the issue.

The Royal Navy said there had been a recent "upsurge in Russian units transiting UK waters". Britain recently warned of a new threat posed by Russia to internet cables under the sea.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chief of the defense staff, said earlier this month that Britain and NATO needed to prioritize protecting the lines of communication.

He said it would "immediately and potentially catastrophically" hit the economy if they were cut or disrupted.

The cables criss-cross the seabed, connecting up countries and continents.

In a statement, the Royal Navy said HMS St Albans was called upon to sail on December 23 and "keep watch on the new Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov as it passed close to UK territorial waters".

It said the British frigate remained at sea on Christmas Day, monitoring the Russian vessel. It would return to Portsmouth on Boxing Day.

The Royal Navy said that HMS Tyne was also called to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and the English Channel on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, a navy helicopter was scrambled to track two other Russian vessels.

Last January, a British warship and three RAF Typhoons escorted a Russian aircraft carrier and a number of other ships up the English Channel.

Relations between Britain and Russia have remained tense since Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula in 2014.