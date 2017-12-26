4.2-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran again

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale hit Kuhbanan region in Kerman Province for the third time on Monday.

According to the seismological center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the quake occurred at 22:07 hours local time (18:37 GMT) in the depth of 10km underground, IRNA reported.

Earlier on Monday, Kuhbanan was hit by two consecutive tremors measuring 4.4 and 4.7. The first quake occurred at 8:45 hours local time (05:15 GMT) while the second jolted the region 10 minutes later.

On December 21 (Thursday), Kuhbanan was also hit by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake which caused no casualties and only wounded a number of people.

However, it damaged 85 percent of the old buildings including 30 trade units and 1,500 houses.

Kuhbanan is located 180km from the center of Kerman Province.