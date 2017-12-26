4.2-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran again

0743 GMT December 26, 2017
According to the seismological center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the quake occurred at 22:07 hours local time (18:37 GMT) in the depth of 10km underground, IRNA reported.
Earlier on Monday, Kuhbanan was hit by two consecutive tremors measuring 4.4 and 4.7. The first quake occurred at 8:45 hours local time (05:15 GMT) while the second jolted the region 10 minutes later.
On December 21 (Thursday), Kuhbanan was also hit by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake which caused no casualties and only wounded a number of people.
However, it damaged 85 percent of the old buildings including 30 trade units and 1,500 houses.
Kuhbanan is located 180km from the center of Kerman Province.