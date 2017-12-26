RSS
0743 GMT December 26, 2017

News ID: 206932
Published: 0707 GMT December 26, 2017

More young people suffering from colorectal cancer in China: Doctors

webmd.com

Chinese doctors said incidence of colorectal cancer has been rising among young white-collar workers due to unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits.

Professor Kong Dalu from Tianjin Cancer Hospital, said, “Colorectal cancer usually occurs in people around 60 in developed countries, but in China, the average age to contract the disease is 45, xinhuanet.com reported.

"The number of white collars under 30 diagnosed with colon cancer has been rising steadily in recent years, accounting for 10 percent of all inpatients of the disease.

“The disturbing rise is in part due to their sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet.”

China has seen a rapid improvement in living standards in recent decades, which results in a diet rich in fat, calories and protein but low in fiber.

Oncologists recommend that young adults engage in regular physical activity, and stick to a diet rich of whole grains, vegetables and fruit and low in red and processed meats to prevent the disease.

He said, "Colorectal cancer can be cured, and patients have a better chance of survival if the disease is detected at an earlier stage.”

Doctors recommended screening tests every five years for people over 50.

 

 

   
