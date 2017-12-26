NHS doctors to pilot food prescriptions as poverty soars

UK’s National Health System (NHS) doctors are to begin prescribing food to patients as part of a drive to tackle the hunger and malnutrition suffered by people living in poverty.

Vouchers for fruit and vegetables will be offered by GPs in a number of practices as part of a drive to increase ‘social prescribing’, independent.co.uk wrote.

Dr. Michael Dixon, NHS England’s clinical champion for social prescribing, said he wants every GP to offer a more holistic approach to tackling issues like hunger and diet-related disease.

“Our role does extend beyond drugs and procedures,” he said.

“We should be making sure people are properly fed, safe and have houses that aren’t damp.

“I hope it also has an engineering role in terms of creating a local community where people are more knowledgeable about good food and able to cook it.”

The move has emerged as The Independent is running a Christmas campaign aimed at providing children in poverty with healthy food and helping to slash food waste.

The Department of Health, with NHS England and Public Health England, has made £4 million available to encourage third party and voluntary organizations to set up social prescribing programs, in part, to reduce pressure on overstretched NHS services.

Three GP practices in Lambeth, south London, will launch a pilot scheme next year to offer food vouchers on prescription, while other schemes combatting issues like loneliness, obesity and stress already offer patients referrals to gardening clubs or cooking lessons.

Rosie Oglesby, national director of food poverty charity Feeding Britain, said social prescriptions had an important role to play in preventing malnutrition that could save the NHS millions each year.

“Malnutrition is a huge issue. Interventions like social prescribing can help to tackle the problem earlier on, and prevent people ending up in desperate situations,” she said.

“Tackling hunger and malnutrition is not just about making sure people have full stomachs, but about making sure they can eat well and get the nutrition they need.”

The scheme in Lambeth, which will be funded by the Alexandra Rose charity, will allow doctors to issue physical scripts to patients to the value of £1 that can be redeemed at market stalls in the local area.

Chief executive Jonathan Pauling said it responds to a growing need in an increasingly ‘harsh’ food economy.

“The reality is food prices are going up and up, wages and benefits have been stagnant for a long time and families are struggling day by day,” he said.

“It’s completely understandable why families might be eating food that isn’t as healthy as you would hope. It’s easy to access, it’s cheap — in some parts of the country there are food deserts and access to fresh fruit and vegetables just isn’t really there.”