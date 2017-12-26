Groups appeal to Nigerian government to create protected areas

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has appealed to the Nigerian federal government to create an enabling environment for technological advancement for the establishment and promotion of Protected Areas (PA) in the country to protect the ecosystem.

The appeal is contained in a press statement issued weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital by Dr. Edem Eniang, associate professor of the Department of Forestry and Natural Environmental Management, University of Uyo, (UNIUYO), according to vanguardngr.com.

IUCN in conjunction with World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), in their inaugural meeting held in Abuja, brought together international scientists and conservation managers to discuss environmental issues in the face of exceptional transformational forces such as climate change.

Protected Areas are recognized and valued both as cornerstones for conserving nature and as natural solutions for global challenges, providing benefits to human health, livelihood and well-being; Nigeria as a protected area now and into the future a changing and multiple facets scenario.

The groups stressed the need for the Nigerian government to establish PA which they said are essential for catalyzing and supporting global efforts to expand and effectively manage systems and other effective area based conservation measures to halting biodiversity loss.

The conservation experts urged governments at all levels, stakeholders and partners to promote implementation of IUCN’s Programs areas which includes, working closely with Global Protected Areas Program and World Heritage Program on key priorities in Nigeria.