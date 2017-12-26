Tehran, Doha express resolve to bolster marine trade

Iran and Qatar discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of transport, ports and aviation and means of further enhancing them.

Iran’s Undersecretary of Roads and Urban Development Ministry and Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Mohammad Restad, met and talked with Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The session, held in Doha, was also attended by high-ranking officials of the Arab country’s port and maritime sector.

The two sides reviewed the potential investment opportunities available in these industries, as well as a number of matters of common interest between the two friendly countries.

At the meeting, the two parties also welcomed existing good relations and called for further consolidation of them in the future.

Main issues raised and discussed at the joint meeting included elimination barriers and possible problems for expanding export and transit of goods from southern ports of Iran to Qatari ports as well as expanding level of participation and investment of the two countries’ private sectors in creation and development of logistics industry and maritime transport.

The Qatari transport minister also called for addressing possible problems for facilitating trade between the two countries and urged relevant officials in various subdivisions of his Ministry to rapidly follow up requests of Iranian shipping lines and businessmen.

The Iranian delegation also made an operational visit to Al Ruwais Port in northern Qatar and held negotiations with port authorities on common issues of interest in a bid to become familiar with operational capacities, infrastructure and development plans as well as the border market of the Qatari port.