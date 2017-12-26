RSS
0744 GMT December 26, 2017

Published: 1041 GMT December 26, 2017

Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading

Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading
dawn.com

Major Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,290.38 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.2 percent to 22,887.56, AP reported.

Seoul's Kospi fell 0.1 percent to 2,437.92 and India's Sensex declined 12 points to 33,927.90. Shares in Taiwan also declined.

US markets were closed on Monday for Christmas after stocks finished slightly lower on Friday in subdued trading. Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

US shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark US crude gained seven cents to $58.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose two cents to $64.75 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

The dollar rose to 113.29 yen from 113.28 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.1870.

   
