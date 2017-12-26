RSS
December 26, 2017

December 26, 2017

300,000 Pakistani pilgrims visit Mashhad annually

Some 300,000 pilgrims from Pakistan visit the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran each year, according to Pakistan's consul general in Mashhad.

Irfan Mahmood Bokhari made the remarks at a press conference to mark the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, IRNA reported.

He said that the consulate facilitates visits to Iran by Pakistani pilgrims by removing the obstacles.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 Pakistanis currently reside in Mashhad and Pakistan’s consulate helps them with their administrative works and residence permits in cooperation with Iranian officials.

Bokhari, who has recently taken up the position, said that despite the remarkable rise in trade relations between Pakistan and Khorasan Razavi Province over the past few years, the economic ties are not still satisfactory.

 

   
