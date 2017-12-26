RSS
0744 GMT December 26, 2017

News ID: 206955
Published: 1214 GMT December 26, 2017

More than 250 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Reuters/File Photo

More than 250 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean during the night between Monday and Tuesday, Italy’s Coast Guard said.

A statement said the migrants, in one large rubber dinghy and two small boats, were rescued in three missions by two ships, one from a non-governmental organization, Reuters reported.

Migrant arrivals to Italy have fallen by two-thirds year on year since July after officials working for the UN-backed government in Tripoli put pressure on people smugglers in the Libyan city of Sabratha to stop boats leaving.

Italy is also bolstering the Libyan coast guard’s ability to turn back boats.

Last week, the United Nations began bringing African refugees to Italy from Libya, evacuating them from detention centers whose conditions have been condemned by rights groups as inhumane.

   
