0744 GMT December 26, 2017

News ID: 206957
Published: 0244 GMT December 26, 2017

Paintings of art and Islamic civilization on view in Baku

Paintings of art and Islamic civilization on view in Baku

A painting exhibition featuring the manifestation of unity of art and Islamic civilization is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Organized by Iran's Culture Center, Azerbaijan Painters' Union, Cultural Consultation of the Turkish Embassy and Palestinian Embassy, the exhibition includes 150 artworks by Azerbaijani artists, IRNA wrote.

The paintings pertain to Islamic cultural heritage, historical memorials of the Islamic world, famous Muslim mosques including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Iran's Cultural Attaché Asghar Farsi spoke of the important role of Islamic civilization in the world, elaborating that the Holy Qur'an advises us to learn religious materials in mosques and thus mosques are of high significance in Islam.

The exhibition will continue until January 1, 2018.

   
KeyWords
Baku
Islamic civilization
Azerbaijan
IranDaily
 
