Guardiola plays down Citizens festive fatigue

Pep Guardiola said he has no concerns over his Manchester City players allowing their intensity to drop as they look to extend their record-breaking Premier League winning run to 18 matches.

Guardiola's side travels to Newcastle today as the Citizens embark on a grueling run of five matches in 14 days, Sky Sports reported.

Despite tiredness invariably taking its toll on players over the festive period, Guardiola is not concerned about City's form tailing off.

He said, "I said many times, even last season, we run a lot. As a manager I am good on that. I am able to let them run with high intensity.

"The quality of players I had in Barcelona, in Bayern (Munich) and now here, make the difference.

"We are able as a staff to convince them how good it is. Going forward, be aggressive without the ball because after that we are quick taking decisions with the ball.

"There is no reason to say we are not able to do that in the future."

City travels to Newcastle knowing it is just three wins away from bettering the 19 consecutive wins set by Bayern Munich during Guardiola's time in Germany.

The manager insisted, however, that he is not thinking about the record.

He said, "Our lives are better when we win. But it's not like I am going to sleep thinking if I am going to break a record.

"I could not see Newcastle during Christmas time, so I am going to sit down with my staff and try to discover what they do."