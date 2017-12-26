Armenian archbishop: Followers of divine religions enjoy legal freedom in Iran

Political Desk

At present, the followers of divine religions enjoy complete freedom in Iran within the framework of the country’s Constitution, said the Armenian archbishop in Tehran.

In these auspicious and blessed days, the Christmas and New Year holidays, the world needs peace, tranquility and friendship more than ever, said Sebouh Sarkissian, addressing the 33rd meeting of the Islamic City Council of Tehran on Tuesday on the occasion of Christmas, IRNA reported.

He added, “These days, all our eyes are fixed on [the Palestinian city of] Bethlehem, wherein Jesus Christ, the emperor of peace and friendship, was born and our attention has been focused on the situation of the Palestinian people.”

Sarkissian said today’s world needs divine intervention to see an end to wars, peace established in the world and friendship and tranquility promoted among people.

He added securing peace in the world is dependent on promoting justice and upholding people’s trampled rights.

Divine religions are responsible for guiding their followers toward monotheism and real justice, Sarkissian stressed.

The Armenian archbishop said history has shown that peace and justice cannot be established unless the followers of divine religions engage in dialogue with each other based on friendship and mutual respect.

He stressed that Iran’s history is proof that since ancient times the people of this country, from any divine religion, have lived together peacefully based on mutual respect and friendship.