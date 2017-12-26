Germany: Brexit deal could be template for EU ties to Ukraine, Turkey

Britain secured the go-ahead from Brussels to start talks on its future relationship with the EU earlier this month, with London saying it aspires to a closer relationship as a former member than that of any other third country.
In an interview with the Funke newspaper group published on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said such a deal could offer a solution to the puzzle of how the bloc of 27 can manage its ties with two other large non-members, Reuters wrote.
"I can't imagine Turkey or Ukraine becoming EU members in the next few years," he said. "If we get a smart agreement with Britain regulating relations with Europe after Brexit, that could be a model for other countries – Ukraine and also Turkey."
Turkey, a candidate for EU membership for decades, already has a customs union with the EU which allows the trade of most goods without tariffs.
One possibility would be to offer Ankara a "new, closer form of the customs union", Gabriel said, although he also said such a project would have to wait for changes in Turkey's political environment.
Thousands of people, including German citizens, have been detained in Turkey as part of a government crackdown since a failed coup in 2016.
An agreement between the EU and Ukraine on a "deep and comprehensive free trade area" formally came into force in September, aimed at allowing free trade of goods, services and capital, and visa-free travel for people for short stays.
Ukraine's desire for closer ties with the EU was one of the driving forces behind a popular revolt in 2014.
Gabriel's Social Democratic Party (SPD) is preparing for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on governing together for another four years.