Asian countries, main destination of Iran’s non-oil exports

Asian countries remain the main destination of Iran's non-oil exports (including gas condensates), despite the lapse of two years since the removal of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

According to latest figures released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎, over 65 percent of Iran's export was targeted to five Asian countries namely China, Iraq, the UAE, South Korea and Afghanistan during the eight months to November 21, Trend News Agency reported.

China, Iran's traditional trade partner from the sanctions period, has maintained its position as the Islamic Republic's top trade partner in the period.

Over 20 percent of Iran's non-oil exports went to China during the eight months from March 21 to November 21. In this period, Iran exported goods worth $5.748 billion to China which is 14 percent more that the figure for the same period in 2016.

Iran also exported goods worth $4.351 billion to Iraq accounting for 15.3 percent of Iran's total exports. Iran's exports to Iraq registered a seven-percent growth.

The UAE ($3.893 billion), South Korea (with $2.747 billion), Afghanistan ($1.849 billion), India ($1.782 billion), Turkey ($1.412 billion), Pakistan ($544 million), Thailand ($383 million), Oman ($368 million), Indonesia ($361 million), Taiwan ($335 million), Turkmenistan ($294 million), Azerbaijan ($292 million) and Japan($286 million) were the other top importers of Iranian goods.

Exports to Turkey, which was fourth target of Iran's non-oil exports in the fiscal year to March 21, 2017 had registered a 46-percent decline.

Exports to the UAE, Japan and Oman also registered fall of 19, 62 and 11 percent while exports to India and Turkmenistan also fell by six and 17 percent, respectively in terms of value, year on year.

Meanwhile, exports to Indonesia and Thailand witnessed a growth of 293 and 85 percent, respectively.

Iran's exports to South Korea and Afghanistan also increased by 28 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Italy and Germany were the only European countries with a ranking among the top 20 destinations of Iran's non-oil exports.

Germany imported goods worth $202 million from Iran in the 8-month period to stand 19th, while Italy ranked 17th with $249 million worth of imports.

Iran's exports to Germany witnessed a growth of 13 percent in terms of value, however Italy's imports from the Islamic Republic declined by 32 percent.