Iran, Qatar discuss marine trade cooperation

Tehran and Doha reviewed ways to expand cooperation in the fields of transport, ports and aviation.

In a meeting in the Qatari capital, Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Restad and Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications of Jassim Saif Ahmed al Sulaiti underlined the need for broadening bilateral relations, particularly in the shipping sector, Fars News Agency reported.

The meeting was also attended by high-ranking officials of Qatar's port and maritime sector.

The two sides reviewed potential investment opportunities in these industries, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

They also welcomed good relations between the two countries and called for further consolidating them.

The Qatari minister also called for addressing possible problems to facilitate trade between the two countries and urged relevant officials in various subdivisions of his ministry to rapidly follow up requests of Iranian shipping lines and businessmen.

The Iranian delegation also made an operational visit to Al Ruwais Port in northern Qatar and held talks with port authorities on issues of common interest in a bid to become familiar with operational capacities, infrastructure and development plans as well as the border market of the Qatari port.