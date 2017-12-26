Gazprom Neft, OMV, Petronas ready for developing Iran field

Russia's Gazprom Neft, Austria's OMV and Malaysia's Petronas companies presented their proposed development plans for Iran's Cheshmeh Khosh oil project.

The proposals were explained at the 145th committee meeting of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)'s reservoir advisors in Tehran, Shana reported.

The plans presented by OMV and Gazprom Neft define a production ceiling for the field while the one presented by Petronas seeks to enhance the field's production capacity.

Cheshmeh Khosh is a large oilfield with two reserves in Asmary and Bangestan. Currently oil is being produced only from Asmary while Bangestan is yet to be developed.