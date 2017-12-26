Trump’s decision on al-Quds aimed at killing Palestinian cause: Hamas chief

The politburo chief of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has censured US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital, describing the measure as an attempt by the White House to abolish the Palestinian cause.

“The recent US decision on al-Quds is part of ongoing efforts to terminate the Palestinian cause within the context of a so-called ‘deal of the century’,” Ismail Haniyeh said at a meeting with Palestinian tribal leaders in Gaza City on Tuesday.

He added that the controversial US move “has implications for the reconfiguration of the entire region … which will come at the expense of al-Quds and Palestinian rights.”

Haniyeh further noted that Hamas had obtained information concerning a US plan to offer Palestinian leaders a state with its capital in Abu Dis village, which lies on the border with Jerusalem al-Quds.

“The plan involves building a bridge linking Abu Dis to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound [in East Jerusalem al-Quds] with the ostensible aim of ensuring [Palestinians] access to the mosque,” the Hamas leader asserted.

Haniyeh added, “There is also a talk of dividing the al-Aqsa Mosque compound into three separate parts.”

The Hamas chief also criticized some regional Arab states for normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel at the expense of Palestinian people.

Haniyeh then slammed the Tel Aviv regime for its settlement expansion activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and other Muslim countries.

On December 21, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

In an attempt to avert the resolution, Trump had warned that “we’re watching,” threatening reprisals against countries that back the measure, which earlier faced a US veto at the UN Security Council.

Israel, however, rejected the world body’s resolution while thanking Trump for his decision to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

Jerusalem al-Quds remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping that the eastern part of the city would eventually serve as the capital of a future independent Palestinian state.

'Hamas capable to strike Israel in less than hour'

Meanwhile, Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, stressed that his resistance movement is fully prepared to deliver stinging blows to the Israeli military in any future military confrontation with the Tel Aviv regime.

He called upon all Palestinians to help efforts aimed at reconciliation among leading Palestinian political factions, stressing that this primary objective must be achieved.

Sinwar pointed out that Arab and Muslim countries, the international community and freedom-loving nations will not give in to the policy of arrogance anymore.

He warned that the Palestinian issue will not receive international attention in case the issue of al-Quds falls out of the domain of current Middle East developments.