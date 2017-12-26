Saudi airstrikes kill, injure over 120 in southwestern Yemen

Saudi-led airstrikes have killed or injured over 120 people in a market in the southwestern province of Ta’izz, Yemeni officials say.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said hospitals received more than 100 victims following the Tuesday attack on Heime District.

One civilian was also killed in another Saudi airstrike on Nihm District in Sana’a Province.

Yemeni Ansarullah spokesman Mohammad Abdulsalam condemned the Tuesday airstrike on the market and noted that such attacks indicate the defeat of the Saudi regime.

He also slammed the hype against Yemen over its ballistic missile attack on Riyadh last week, while the international community keeps silence with regard to the ongoing Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.



In another attack, Saudi fighter jets targeted a residential area in Hudaydah province and killed 14 members of the same family.

The attacks come a day after over 30 people were killed in Saudi airstrikes hitting various areas across the country, including the capital Sana’a.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate the former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

On Tuesday, the International Red Cross pointed to massive starvation across Yemen on its Twitter page, warning, “Yemen is starving to death.”

The Saudi-led war has also triggered deadly cholera and diphtheria epidemic across Yemen.

Additionally, the UN has described the current level of hunger in Yemen as “unprecedented,” emphasizing that 17 million people are now food insecure in the country.

It added that 6.8 million, meaning almost one in four people, do not have enough food and rely entirely on external assistance.