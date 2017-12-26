Trump’s first year in office is complete failure: Analyst

US President Donald Trump’s first year in the White House has been a complete failure, according to Myles Hoenig, an American political analyst and activist.

Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Tuesday when asked what Trump has achieved in 2017, and whether he has delivered on his campaign promises.

“With President Trump, we really got a president like no other. No one expected the erudition of a JFK or the appearance of the ‘coolness’ of a Barack Obama, but did we really expect a cross between Berlusconi of Italy and the cartoon character Peter Griffin of Family Guy?” Hoenig said.

“By nearly all measures, Trump is a failure his first year. Except for his signature welfare for the uber-wealthy tax reform bill, he has no legislative history to date. Much of what he has accomplished has been through presidential fiat, his executive orders,” he added.

“He has proven himself to be a lot less than what his publicists (and he) have been proclaiming for decades. The fantastic deal maker failed in nearly every legislative venture he attempted, until the welfare bill for his Mar a Lago patrons,” the analyst said.

“He failed at repealing Obamacare, building a wall and having Mexico pay for it, or improving the economy, except that those with the economic power believe the economy is doing well. He was successful in doing all things negative that he promised. The US no longer abides by the Paris Agreements, he’s terminating US’s agreement with Iran on the nuclear deal and he’s imposed travel bans to the US on Muslims, specifically targeting them,” the activist noted.

“What Trump will most be remembered for the first year is his boorish behavior, his intellectual witlessness and promotion of hate. Trump’s idiotic tweets reflect his thinking at the moment, which sometimes had changed to something even more idiotic or contradictory,” he continued.

“He has attempted to bully every person he could, but like most bullies, he has met his match with the world community, namely the UN in its recent rebuke of the Jerusalem [al-Quds] embassy fiasco. Yet the most damning of all his ‘accomplishments’ is his promotion of hate towards people,” Hoenig said.

“President Obama may have been primarily responsible for bringing Nazis back into power in Europe in Ukraine, but President Trump comes out and calls them ‘good guys’ when they attack and even kill an American protester. He had inspired a nation to target immigrants, but his DACA reversal is backfiring and there’s a new wave of tolerance afoot for such immigrants,” he observed.

“The only thing scarier for 2018 is seeing a President Pence. We’re in for a rough year,” the commentator said in his concluding remarks.