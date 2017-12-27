Russia wants to build a five-star luxury hotel on the ISS

Russian space agency, Roscosmos, had started reviewing plans for a five-star hotel on board the International Space Station (ISS), to encourage wealthy tourists to visit the man-made satellite.

The new ‘luxury orbital suite’ will contain four private cabins, measuring two cubic meters each, with large portholes so that passengers can gaze down on Earth from a dizzying altitude of 400 miles, mirror.co.uk reported.

There will be a lounge area inside the module with a giant 16-inch window, two ‘hygiene and medical’ stations, exercise equipment and even Wi-Fi, according to a detailed proposal seen by Popular Mechanics.

As well as taking in some breathtaking views of our planet, space tourists will be offered the opportunity to do a spacewalk, accompanied by a professional cosmonaut.

The proposed space hotel is estimated to cost between £210 million and £336 million, and will be funded by a combination of private and state investments.

Tourists will be charged £30 million per person for a one to two week stay. Those who want to stay up to a month and take part in a spacewalk will be charged an additional £15 million.

In order to recoup the money as soon as possible, Russia's prime space station contractor, RKK Energia, wants to book at least 12 passengers who would agree to make payments of around $4 million up front.

They will then pay two $12.6 million instalments in the two years leading up to the flight, and pay the final $10.8 million payment at the time of the flight.

RKK Energia pioneered space tourism in the 1990s, first renting the Mir space station to a private firm and then flying millionaires to the International Space Station.

This included Dennis Tito, an American engineer and multimillionaire, who in 2001 become the first person to fund his own trip into space in a Soyuz spacecraft, spending nearly eight days in orbit.

However, tourist flights have been on hold in recent years, since the Soyuz spacecraft become the only way for astronauts to reach the International Space Station, following the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011.

The Soyuz will become available again in a couple of years, as NASA's private contractors, like SpaceX, are poised to introduce orbital taxis of their own.