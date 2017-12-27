French FM to visit Iran Jan. 5

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is scheduled for a visit to Tehran on January 5, 2018, according to French sources.

During his visit, Le Drian will hold talks with a number of senior Iranian officials, including his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, on various international and bilateral topics, Mehr News Agency reported.

The 2015 landmark Iran nuclear deal and the White House new approach toward the agreement will be among the key topics of discussion between the two sides.

While France has been voicing firm support for the implementation of the nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump has taken a hostile stance on the agreement. Trump refused to rectify Iran nuclear deal in October, despite the IAEA’s reports all confirming Iran’s commitment. The Congress also missed a deadline to decide on re-imposing anti-Iran sanctions.

Preparing the grounds for the visit of French President Emanuel Macron is also on Le Drian’s agenda during his visit to Tehran. Macron’s visit is scheduled to take place sometime in 2018.