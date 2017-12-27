Mouth, a mirror of the body

Jalal Pour-Hashemi, the head of International College of Tehran University of Medical Sciences (L), talking to Iran Daily reporter IRAN DAILY

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Mouth is the mirror of the body and all body organs are related to dental and oral health, said head of International College of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Jalal Pour-Hashemi told Iran Daily that gum infection is one of the reasons behind cardiovascular diseases as the most common mortality rate.

Majority of people face gum diseases, in which gums swell and bleed, he said.

A microbe, created by gum infections, can settle on the heart valve via blood circulation. It leads to the build-up of plaque in the arteries — causing heart failure.

In addition, gum infection affects on respiratory system, kidney and liver, he said.

He said DMFT (Decayed, Missing or Filled Teeth) index shows the total number of teeth or surfaces that are decayed, missing or filled in an individual.

He continued that DMFT index is two for 12-year-old Iranian children. It means that every 12-year-old child has two decayed, missing or filled teeth on average, he said.

“This is while DMFT index is between 1.5 and 3.5 in our neighboring nations,” he added.

DMFT index is lower than 0.5 in developed nations, he said, adding it is predicted to reach zero level in 2020.

He said numerous measures have been conducted regarding dental and oral health in recent years.

“Although the number of dentists in our country has doubled and reached 30,000 from 12,000 in the past 10 years, DMFT index has increased.

“Because, we didn’t take significant preventive measure for health of teeth. For example, we didn’t have any suitable nutrition program for teeth. Our people should know that which foods are good for their teeth and which ones are harmful.

“Cookies particularly those that stick to the teeth are very harmful.

“Dental decay occurs four hours after consumption of sugary foods. After lapse of 12 hours, a cavity is established in enamel surface.

“Calcium-rich foods such as dairy products are helpful for teeth.”

He said: “Based on studies conducted, 23 percent of Tehrani people don’t brush.” This is while, tooth brushing is easiest way to prevent dental decay, he added

The dentist recommend people to drink water or brush their teeth after eating a sticky cookie.

Dental health situation is worse in children, he said.

Based on figures released by the Health Ministry, DNF index for primary teeth — also known as milk teeth — stood at five in 2012, while the figure has increased to 5.8 in recent statistics, he mentioned.

All primary teeth grow by the age of six and the last primary tooth falls by the age of 12, he added.

He said tooth brushing for at least three minutes is recommended twice a day.