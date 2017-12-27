FM: Japan will not relocate embassy from Tel Aviv to Beit-ul-Moqaddas

Japan will not relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Beit-ul-Moqaddas, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said.

In talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the Japanese official said that Japan considers Beit-ul-Moqaddas as one of the final status issues that need to be settled through direct negotiations, xinhuanet.com reported.

The Japanese official reiterated Japan's support for the two-state solution and the need to reactivate efforts in this regard.

He also voiced appreciation for Jordan's efforts to attain peace in the Middle East.

Safadi said Jordan welcomed Japan's role in addressing regional crises and its support for peacemaking efforts.

US President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Beit-ul-Moqaddas violates the international law and the United Nations resolutions, said the Jordanian official, stressing that his country is seeking to find a solution following the decision.

Safadi called for intensified efforts on an international level to facilitate the two-state solution that ensures the creation of an independent state of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders.

In 1967, Israel took over Beit-ul-Moqaddas from Jordan and declared the whole city as its "eternal indivisible capital" in 1980. However, it has not been recognized by the international community.

Also on Tuesday, Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki said during his meeting with the visiting Japanese foreign minister that Trump's decision was null and void and in contradiction with the international law.

He added that the Palestinian cause is a central issue in the Middle East.