Variety: Farhadi's 'Everybody Knows' among world's most anticipated flicks of 2018

A weekly American entertainment trade magazine and website, Variety, ranked 'Everybody Knows' by the two-time Oscar winner director Asghar Farhadi as among the 20 most anticipated flicks of 2018.

The coming year has more than just blockbusters to offer. Here are the movies a dozen Variety critics from around the world are most looking forward to.

Variety polled its international team of critics, asking which films they were most looking forward to in the coming year. The results are diverse, ranging from likely blockbusters to potential Palme d'Or winners, although you won't find a single comic-book movie on this list.

Speaking about reality-based content of Farhadi's films, Variety critic Owen Gleiberman explained that "there are certain filmmakers who, when they say they're going to make a 'thriller', mean that they're going to find the psychological shivers in reality".

He added that "that's the anticipation one has for the first thriller directed by Iran's Asghar Farhadi. Coming off a trio of brilliant films ('A Separation', 'The Past' and 'The Salesman'), all centered on characters from Iran, Farhadi now travels to Spain to tell the story of a woman, played by Penélope Cruz, who returns to her hometown and confronts a series of strange events. The costars are Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darín".