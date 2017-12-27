UNICEF calls 2017 ‘horrible’ year for children in Yemen

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) painted a gloomy picture for Yemeni children’s situation in 2017, describing it a “horrible” year for them.

“2017 was a horrible year for the children of Yemen,” Meritxell Relano, the UNICEF representative in the country told the UN News Centre on Wednesday, adding that Yemeni could not have a worse year than 2017.

Relano said more than 80 children were killed or injured in December alone, while millions face a cholera epidemic, looming famine, a disruption in health services and a blockade by Saudi Arabia hampering delivery of much-needed supplies.

She urged a political solution to end the conflict and warned that without a political solution many more children would die.

Relano recounted meeting a woman and her dying seven-year-old son Ali in a hospital in Aden.

“He was like skin on bones. I asked why they had not come sooner and the mother told me that she could not afford to ride the bus to the hospital. The levels of poverty in the families [have] now reached levels that are unsustainable,” she said.

To offset some of this type of need, Relano noted that some 1.3 million families, or about eight million people, are being reached with emergency cash as part of a transfer project between UNICEF and the World Bank.

She also praised successful efforts to deliver vaccines and implement a polio immunization campaign this year to benefit some five million children and provide treatment for 200,000 children with acute malnutrition.

“Yemenis who work on the ground to support the Yemenis are the true heroes,” she said, noting the efforts of local authorities, doctors, nurses and teachers in the country.

Saudi Arabia and a group of its allies have been bombing Yemen since 2015 to put its former Riyadh-friendly government back in the saddle. More than 13,000 have died since the war began.

Now, more than eight million Yemenis are on the verge of starvation, making the country the scene of, what the UN calls, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.