0755 GMT December 27, 2017

News ID: 207018
Published: 0259 GMT December 27, 2017

Russia to supply Turkey with four S-400 missile batteries for $2.5b

Russia will supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400 surface-to-air missiles for $2.5 billion, under a deal that is almost complete, Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia’s Rostec, told the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

The deal has caused concern in the West because Turkey is a member of NATO, Reuters reported.

In addition, relations between Moscow and the Western military alliance have been strained, since Crimea voted in a referendum in 2014 to join Russia.

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Ankara would purchase two S-400 systems and four batteries and that all agreements were made, the state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

Turkey will pay 45 percent of the cost up front, with Russia providing loans to cover the remaining 55 percent, Chemezov said. Moscow is expected to begin the first deliveries in March 2020, he said.

Chemezov told Kommersant that Turkey was the first NATO member state to acquire the advanced S-400 missile system.

He said the Russian and Turkish finance ministries had already completed talks on financing the deal and that the final documents just needed to be approved.

   
