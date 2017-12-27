Three Iranian films to go on screen at Jaipur festival

Three Iranian flicks will be screened at the 10th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) which will be held from January 6 to 10, 2018 in India.

The films: 'Kupal', written and directed by Kazem Mollaie, 'Sara and Ayda' directed by Maziar Miri and 'The Man Who Wasn't Here' by Ata Mojabi will represent Iran at the Indian festival.

'Kupal' narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in the basement of his house with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of 'Kupal' and the tagline is, 'you can't be alone in this world!'

The main cast in 'Kupal' is Levon Haftvan and a smart dog named Sharon that plays a key role in the movie.

Mollaie, who is both the director and the script writer of 'Kupal', had earlier produced several successful short films and presented them at national and international film festivals. They include 'Please Stay Away from the Red Line', 'Minus' and 'Delete'.

'Sara and Ayda' is the story of two intimate friends. When the reputation of one of them is in danger they both try to help solve the situation. But how far will they go to support each other?

'The Man Who Wasn't Here' is about revenge, intolerance, forgiveness and cinema.

Founded in 2009, Jaipur International Film Festival is held annually in January or February in Jaipur, India.

The festival's objective is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas and culture between India and other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. JIFF also promotes friendship and cooperation among people of the world through the medium of films and documentaries.