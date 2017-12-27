City buys fullbacks at strikers price, Mourinho says

Jose Mourinho watches his team on the touchline as Manchester United was held to a late home draw at Old Trafford on December 26, 2017. GETTY IMAGES

Jose Mourinho has told executive vice chairman Ed Woodward he needs more money to compete with Manchester City and insisted Manchester United does not have a team to match its "big club" reputation.

United dropped more points in the Premier League title race with a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, and afterward Mourinho claimed he has not had enough funds to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola's side which "buy the fullbacks for the price of strikers," ESPN reported.

He told a news conference, “I know what a big club is.

"One thing is a big club and another thing is a big football team. They are different things.

"When you say a club like Manchester United, do you think Milan is not as big as us? You think they are not as big as we are? Do you think Real Madrid are not as big as we are? You think Inter Milan is not as big as we are? There are many big clubs.

"So when you speak about responsibilities to win the Premier League, Tottenham does not have that responsibility?

"Tottenham is not a club with the same history as us, Arsenal doesn't have the responsibility to win it, Chelsea doesn't have the responsibility to win it?

"We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team you know is not one of the best teams in the world.

"Manchester City buy the fullbacks for the price of the strikers, so when you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

It was put to Mourinho that while Guardiola has spent £361.1 million – including £120.8 million on three fullbacks last summer – since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, he has also spent £286.3 million on seven players since taking over at Old Trafford.

He added, "It is not enough, is not enough. And the price for the big clubs, the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs, so the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history.

"So the boys are doing what they can and they are doing fine."

‘Live with it’

Arsène Wenger hinted Mourinho should stop complaining about being unable to match Manchester City’s spending power.

Wenger insisted he has “learned to cope” with battling richer rivals during his 21-years in charge of the Gunners.

When quizzed on Mourinho’s comments, Wenger suggested his United counterpart may simply have to accept that his side cannot match City’s riches.

“I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now,” said Wenger, of Mourinho’s frustrations with City flexing its financial muscles.

“There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that. We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Man City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us. You have to find ways to be successful.”

Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.