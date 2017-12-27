Mavs end Raptors streak; Spurs stun Nets

Toronto Raptors forward Jakob Poeltl (L) and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki battle for a rebound in an NBA meeting at American Airlines Center in Dallas on December 26, 2017. BRANDON WADE/AP

J.J. Barea scored a team-high 20 points to lead Dallas past Toronto on Tuesday night to end Raptors’ six-game streak.

Dirk Nowitzki (18 points), Harrison Barnes (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Maxi Kleber (15 points) also were the big producers for Dallas, which earned just their third win in 11 games, Reuters reported.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games.

Spurs 109 Nets 97

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 21 points while seeing the court for a season-most 26 minutes as San Antonio defeated Brooklyn.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Pau Gasol nabbed his third double-double in a row with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Spurs.

Tony Parker scored 14 points, and Patty Mills and Ginobili tallied 11 each for San Antonio.

Caris LeVert hit on eight of 11 shots and led Brooklyn with 18 points. Allen Crabbe contributed 15, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hit for 13 points and Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen had 12 points apiece for the Nets.

Pistons 107 Pacers 83

Tobias Harris scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half, and Detroit won for the fifth time in six games, thumping Indiana.

Andre Drummond supplied 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who never trailed. Ish Smith added 12 points, and Reggie Bullock chipped in 11. Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson sprained his right ankle during the third quarter. Jackson had eight points and a season-high 13 assists prior to the injury.

Victor Oladipo, who came into the game averaging 25.3 points, scored a season-low 13 points for Indiana. Bojan Bogdanovic, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis added 10 points apiece for the Pacers.

Missed fouls

The NBA said Tuesday that officials missed three late fouls by Kevin Durant and one by LeBron James during Golden State's 99-92 win over Cleveland on Christmas Day.

The league made the announcement via its "Last Two Minute Report."

Durant, according to the league, fouled James twice with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter and Cleveland down 95-92, first making forearm contact to the Cavs star that affected his "speed, quickness, balance, rhythm" and then making contact to his arm and body that affected his driving shot attempt, which was blocked.

Referee Derrick Stafford initially signaled it as the Cavs' ball, but his call was overturned after the review, and the Warriors were awarded the possession.

Neither foul was called, something James questioned after the game.

"He fouled me twice," James said. "But whatever. What are you going to do about it?"

Durant shrugged it off.

"He's too big," the Warriors star was captured saying by cameras.

"He's too big. He's too big for that. He's too big. That ain't no foul."

With 1:12 left, the league said Tuesday that Durant made contact with James that affected his SQBR.

Durant had appeared to hip-check the four-time MVP, causing James to lose the ball out of bounds – another no-call that James questioned but ultimately blamed on himself.

"I lost it on the left wing," he said after the game. "He got me a little bit, but I lost that one."

The NBA also said James should have been whistled for a foul on Draymond Green for clamping the arm and jersey of the Warriors star with 33 seconds left, which affected his ability to retrieve a rebound.

The fact that the officials reviewed the possession with 24.5 seconds remaining but did not address the missed Durant fouls shown on the replay has caused some to call the league's review system into question.