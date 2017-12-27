Pertamina to focus on Iranian oil imports: Official

Indonesia's Pertamina will focus on Iran for its oil acquisition plan next year, besides continuously evaluating potential blocks in some other countries, upstream director of the refinery said.

The company expects to be able to finally realize its planned acquisition of an operating interest in Iran's Mansouri oilfield in April next year, Syamsu Alam told Platts.

The block is expected to produce about 250,000-300,000 bpd. It will be based on a service contract model.

Pertamina will have a 30-percent interest in the field, with another 20 percent to be held by an Iranian partner, and the remainder to be allocated for other potential partners, according to Alam.

Pertamina had officially submitted a proposal on two Iranian development fields — namely Ab-Teymour and Mansouri — to the National Iranian Oil Company earlier this year. Both fields have been expected to contain reserves of more than five million barrels.

Meanwhile, on December 21, Pertamina and Algeria's state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach signed a new memorandum of understanding. Both companies agreed to open new investment opportunities for Pertamina in the upstream sector in Algeria, including development of existing and new assets whose potential production could go up to 20,000-30,000 bpd, with total reserves of more than 100 million barrels, Pertamina said in a statement on December 21.

This MoU is a revision of the one signed in 2016. After the inking of the MoU, Pertamina and Sonatrach will finalize the agreement and settle on commercial terms to propose a development plan to Algeria's authority, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Pertamina has decided to cancel a planned acquisition of two blocks in Russia, even though there is always an opportunity to keep cooperating with Russia's Rosneft in upstream in other assets, Alam said.

In May 2016, Pertamina and Rosneft had reached agreement to build a 300,000 bpd refinery in East Java, and this was followed by the upstream deal.

Pertamina had been considering to take a stake of about 10 percent-15 percent in two oil gas blocks in Russia, respectively. The company had targeted to get 35,000 bpd of production and 200 million barrels of reserves from those blocks.

However, high Russian taxes has made the acquisition economically unviable for Pertamina, Alam said.