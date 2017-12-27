NIDC drills 119 oil, gas wells in nine months

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has completed 119 drilling projects of oil and gas in the past nine months in the onshore and offshore areas.

This was announced by Naser Qolipour, a manager at NIDC, during a visit to a drilling exhibition in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, Shana reported.

Of the total, 86 of the wells were drilled by National Iranian South Oilfields Company, 24 by Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, seven by Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and two by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Exploration Directorate, he noted.

NIDC is a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company. NIDC engages in the exploration, development, and delineation drilling of oil and gas wells. It owns and operates drilling rigs and equipment for providing drilling services.

The company's services include well logging, cementing and acidizing, drill stem test, well testing, training and development, and general services. It also provides engineering, programming, and industrial cleaning services to steam boilers, compressors suction and lub oil systems, chillers, and heat exchangers, as well as industrial cleaning services to the oil and gas refineries.

NIDC is in charge of all offshore and onshore drilling activities. It provides more than 90 percent of drilling services for oil companies in the country.

Iran has huge oil reserves with proven reserves for 2017 amounting to 137.6 billion barrels. It ranks fourth in the world in oil reserves.

Iran's crude oil production was about 3.8 mbd prior to the sanctions. The figure dropped by 1 mbd in 2015 due to sanctions.

Western sanctions on Iran were removed on January 2016, and that led to sudden increase of the country's oil output and exports.