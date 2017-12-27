Iran's eight-month imports hit $32b

Iran imported 23.560 million tons of goods, worth $32.419 billion during eight months to November 21 indicating a growth of 8.2 percent and 17.5 percent in terms of volume and value respectively against the figures for the same period in 2016.

In a report, Iran's Customs Administration noted that about 20.1 percent of Iran's imported goods in the period were consumer goods, while capital goods had a 15.3-percent share in the imports in terms of value, Trend News Agency reported.

Car parts worth $2.283 billion (105 percent increase accounting for seven percent of total imports' in terms of value), passenger cars worth $1.407 billion (28 percent increase), rice worth $1.005 billion (93 percent increase), corn worth $991 million (9 percent increase), modems and phones worth $697 million (24 percent increase), soybean worth $669 million (13 percent increase) and medicinal drugs worth $652 million (2 percent decline) were the main imported items of the Islamic Republic in the eight-month period.

The average price for each ton of Iran's imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1,375, indicating an 8.5-percent growth.

Import of Iran’s consumer goods registered a rise of 68.7 percent during the eight months and stood at $6.51 billion.

The volume of imported consumer goods ‎amounted to 2.4 million tons in the 8-month period compared to 1.43 million tons in the same period of the preceding year.

The value of imported capital goods reached $4.945 billion which is seven percent less than the figure for the same eight-month period of 2016.

The Islamic Republic imported 516,000 tons of capital goods, equal to two percent of the country's total imports in terms of volume.

Capital goods are used in producing other goods, rather than being bought by consumers.

On the other hand, intermediate goods had a 60.6-percent share in Iran's imported goods in terms of value in the eight-month period.

Intermediate goods are used in the production of a final or finished product. These goods are sold between industries for resale or for the production of other goods.

Iran imported 18.7 million tons of intermediate goods worth $19.66 billion during the eight-month period. The volume of the goods was equal to 79.4 percent of Iran's total imports in terms of volume.