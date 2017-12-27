Saudi warplanes kill five family members in Yemen

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television, the Saudi airstrikes hit a house in al-Tuhayat district in Hudaydah on Wednesday. The parents also died.

The attack comes hours after a similar airstrike killed 14 people of a family, including women and children, in Tuhayat.

Al-Masirah further reported that 600 civilians have totally been killed and injured in Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of December until Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate the former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

On Tuesday, the International Red Cross pointed to massive starvation across Yemen on its Twitter page, warning, “Yemen is starving to death.”

The Saudi-led war has also triggered deadly cholera and diphtheria epidemic across Yemen.