RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0756 GMT December 27, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207032
Published: 0425 GMT December 27, 2017

Saudi warplanes kill five family members in Yemen

Saudi warplanes kill five family members in Yemen

Saudi warplanes have killed a family of five members, including three children, in Yemen's Hudaydah province.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television, the Saudi airstrikes hit a house in al-Tuhayat district in Hudaydah on Wednesday. The parents also died.

The attack comes hours after a similar airstrike killed 14 people of a family, including women and children, in Tuhayat.

Al-Masirah further reported that 600 civilians have totally been killed and injured in Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of December until Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate the former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

On Tuesday, the International Red Cross pointed to massive starvation across Yemen on its Twitter page, warning, “Yemen is starving to death.”

The Saudi-led war has also triggered deadly cholera and diphtheria epidemic across Yemen.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
 
 
 
 
 

 

   
KeyWords
Saudi
Yemen
kill
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1464 sec