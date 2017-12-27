Iran to improve power plants' efficiency

An official unveiled plans to increase the efficiency of power plants as part of a grand development initiative, saying the Energy Ministry has entered into talks with domestic and international investors to that end.

Deputy Energy Minister for Power and Energy Affairs Houshang Falahatian told Tasnim News Agency said that the Sixth Economic Development Plan stipulates that new power plants in Iran should operate with an efficiency of at least 55 percent.

The Energy Ministry has been also assigned to improve the efficiency of power plants in operational to limit harmful emissions and cut fuel consumption, he added.

He further unveiled plans to transform simple cycle power plants in Iran into combined-cycle ones to increase the overall efficiency of electricity generation in the country.

According to Falahatian, the ministry has been in talks with domestic and foreign companies as well as investors in the power plant industry to establish power plants with an efficiency of 55 to 60 percent.

In a combined cycle power plant, a gas turbine generator generates electricity while the waste heat from the gas turbine is used to make steam to generate additional electricity via a steam turbine. Combined cycle power plants are efficient and cost-effective.

Iran exports around 12 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to its neighbors each year, while the imports stand at an annual level of 4 billion kWh, Iran's then energy minister said in November 2015.