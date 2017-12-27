15 injured as car bomb rocks army base in southern Afghanistan

At least 15 people, mostly soldiers, have been wounded after a car bomb went off near a military base in southern Afghanistan, officials say.

The attack targeted a military convoy leaving a base in the city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, on Wednesday

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said all but one of those wounded in the attack were soldiers.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said was carried out by a bomber.

Taliban have a strong presence and carry out near-daily attacks in Lashkar Gah and other southern cities.

The attack came two days after at least six civilians were killed and three others wounded in another bomb attack by the Daesh Takfiri terrorists near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in the capital Kabul. The casualties were caused after a bomber blew himself up near the entrance of the compound belonging to the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kabul on Monday.

Afghanistan is engulfed by violence and many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops. The United States and its NATO allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001.

The offensive removed the Taliban regime from power, but violence never subsided in the country. The militants have made a resurgence and are now present in about half of the country.

The US waged the war on Afghanistan under George W. Bush’s presidency. After becoming president in 2008, his successor Barack Obama, a Democrat, vowed to end the war but did not live up to his promise. Now the current president, Donald Trump, has also promised to scale back the US military involvement in Afghanistan but ever since his inauguration in January, the US president has ordered a deployment of thousands more troops to the war-torn country.