5.1-magnitude quake in southwest Iran causes no damage

The 5.1-magnitude earthquake which hit the village of Hojdak near the city of Ravar in southwestern province of Kerman late on Wednesday caused no damage to life and property.

Spokesman of provincial Crisis Management Headquarters Seyyed Mostafa Ayatollahi-Mousavi made the remarks according to IRNA .



He further noted that those affected in earlier earthquakes have been provided with necessary items, including temporary houses and they face no problem for the time being.



According to the seismological center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor was also felt in the city of Kerman.



The epicenter of the quake was recorded at 57.26 degrees longitude and 30.77 degrees latitude in the depth of 9km.



Hojdak is located 140 kilometers north of the provincial capital city of Kerman.



No casualties or damage to property have yet been reported.



Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, as it straddles several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. Some of the tremors which hit different parts of Iran have been destructive, causing huge number of damage to life and property.