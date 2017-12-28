RSS
0616 GMT December 28, 2017

FM spox condemns Iranian's murder by Canadian police

FM spox condemns Iranian's murder by Canadian police

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the murder of an Iranian youth by Canadian cops and said Tehran is waiting for Ottawa's explanations.

'Sadly, we received the news that an Iranian citizen, named Babak Saeedi, who had been unwell, was shot to death by the Canadian police,' said Bahram Qasemi, IRNA reported.

'We are investigating the issue and will follow it through qualified channels for the issue to be clarified.' 

He added that Iranians are facing problems to use their consular rights. 

'In the past two years, there have been a lot of attempts o improve the consular services for Iranians residing in Canada but they have not been very successful,' Qasemi said.

   
