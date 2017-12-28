RSS
0757 GMT December 28, 2017

News ID: 207050
Published: 0640 GMT December 28, 2017

Iran ups non-oil goods export to China by 27 percent

Iran ups non-oil goods export to China by 27 percent

Iran's Commercial attaché in Beijing Reza Seyed Aqazadeh acknowledged over 27 percent rise in Iran's non-oil goods export to China in the first 11 months of 2017.

 Iran's non-oil goods export to China in the year 2017 increased by 27.1 percent in value and by 27.7 percent in weight as compared with the first 11 months of the year 2016, IRNA reported.

Aqazadeh said that in the first 11 months of the year 2017, the value of Iran's exports to China increased by 28.8 percent as compared with the same period of the preceding year.

He said Iran has exported oil to China in this period equal to 10.8 billion dollars, which in comparison to the same period of the year 2016 shows 28.5 percent increase.

Iran has good economic relations with China and has prepared many opportunities for the Chinese investors, for instance, in banking and financial fields of 40 billion dollars of Chinese with Iran's Central Bank.

Chinese banks have accepted totally 35 billion dollars finance of Iranian projects.

China's National Oil Company has had 30 percent participation in development of phase 11 of Southern Pars worth 4.8 billion dollars and financing electrical train project between Tehran and Mashad worth 11.5 billion Yuan are among the most important projects in Iran which became final with Chinese investors.

   
