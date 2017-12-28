At least 13 killed, 18 injured in Kabul blast

An explosion rocked Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people.

The blast happened in Qalai Nazir area, Police District 6 of the city. The area houses also a news agency and a cultural center, according to IRNA.



Nai, a media advocacy group, said that the attack targeted Afghan Voice news agency (AVA). Mujib Khelwatgar, CEO of the group, said that the attack left many casualties.



Najib Danish, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, said that the blast was likely triggered by a suicide bomb. He said that most of the casualties were civilians.



The blast left at least 13 killed and 18 injured, Ismail Kawoosi, said a spokesman for Public Health Ministry.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.