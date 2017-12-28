RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0802 GMT December 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207053
Published: 0817 GMT December 28, 2017

At least 13 killed, 18 injured in Kabul blast

At least 13 killed, 18 injured in Kabul blast

An explosion rocked Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people.

The blast happened in Qalai Nazir area, Police District 6 of the city. The area houses also a news agency and a cultural center, according to IRNA.

Nai, a media advocacy group, said that the attack targeted Afghan Voice news agency (AVA). Mujib Khelwatgar, CEO of the group, said that the attack left many casualties.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, said that the blast was likely triggered by a suicide bomb. He said that most of the casualties were civilians.

The blast left at least 13 killed and 18 injured, Ismail Kawoosi, said a spokesman for Public Health Ministry.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

   
KeyWords
Blast
Kabul
injuries
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2005 sec