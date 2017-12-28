JCPOA proved Iran can negotiate well: Veep

The intensive talks with the world powers which led to the July 2015 nuclear deal proved that Iran can well sit at the negotiating table and achieve its goals, Iranian first vice-president said in this northeastern city.

At the nuclear talks, Iran represented itself to the world as a country with the exquisite logic, Eshaq Jahangiri said at a provincial meeting held on Wednesday, IRNA reported.



Since the outset of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the US has been using all its capabilities to weaken the Islamic Republic; however, Iran powerfully stood against the plots, said Jahangiri.



By its resistance, he added, Iran not only defended itself but also supported all Muslim countries, Palestine in particular.



'They made the terrorist groups of Daesh (ISIS) and al Qaeda and Takfiris to hurt the Islamic Republic, but we strongly resisted, and even defended other countries which had been assaulted by those groups.'



Commenting on Iran's international situation, the official said the country has a good global and regional foothold.



Many regional crises were managed skillfully with the help of the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he added.



Talking of the US decision on December 6 to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy Quds, Jahangiri said the atmosphere created in the world after the decision indicated that the world today does not concur with the United States.



Political figures and international organizations including the United Nations (UN) as well as all the European Union (EU) member states have warned the US not to transfer its embassy to Holy Quds.



Also on December 21, the United Nation's resolution on a motion to reject the US decision on the Holy Quds received 128 votes in favor and only nine against.