News ID: 207055
Published: 1001 GMT December 28, 2017

Iran, Pakistan agree on joint aerial monitoring of border

Iran and Pakistan have agreed on joint aerial monitoring of their border to counter any possible threat and avoid any untoward situation, local media reported.

Reports quoting official sources said that the decision was taken at a meeting between senior security officials of the two countries at the Pakistani border town of Taftan, IRNA reported.

The two sides discussed the security situation at the border and decided to launch joint patrolling. The meeting decided that helicopters would be used for the purpose on both sides of the border.

“The decision to start joint patrolling through helicopters is taken for ensuring the protection of the border belt of both the countries from possible dangers,” said a senior official of the Taftan administration.

It was also decided that Pakistan would monitor the border belt from pole No 72 to 131.

   
