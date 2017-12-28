RSS
Former Zimbabwe army boss Chiwenga sworn in as vice president

Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe’s vice president in Harare on Thursday.

Chiwenga, whose appearance on state television on Nov. 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the way for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become president, is the latest in a string of military leaders to be elevated to government positions, Reuters reported.

   
