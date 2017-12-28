Former Zimbabwe army boss Chiwenga sworn in as vice president

-
Fire at oil rig SW Iran put out in less than 60 days
-
Iran ups non-oil goods export to China by 27 percent
-
5.1-magnitude quake in southwest Iran causes no damage
-
China wants link between Gwadar, Chabahar ports
-
Leader: US continues support for Daesh, other terror groups
-
Iran: Saudi Arabia bombs civilians after each defeat in Yemen
-
Mouth, a mirror of the body
-
French FM to visit Iran in January
-
Armenian archbishop: Followers of divine religions enjoy legal freedom in Iran
-
Iranian banks, Russia’s Eximbank sign finance deal