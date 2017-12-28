Fire at oil rig SW Iran put out in less than 60 days

Iranian petroleum minister said on Thursday that extinguishing an inferno in less than two months by Iranian experts in the Rag-Sefid oil drilling rig in southwestern Iran is an 'honor' for Iran's oil industry.

The blaze which occurred in the well No 147 of Rag-Sefid Oilfield in southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan on October 29 killed two workers at the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), IRNA reported.



Speaking during a visit to the region on Thursday morning, Bijan Zangeneh said that it was an honor that the Iranian experts have succeeded to douse the fire in 58 days.



He further appreciated the round-the-clock efforts made by the oil officials to control the fire.