RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0802 GMT December 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207061
Published: 1115 GMT December 28, 2017

Fire at oil rig SW Iran put out in less than 60 days

Fire at oil rig SW Iran put out in less than 60 days

Iranian petroleum minister said on Thursday that extinguishing an inferno in less than two months by Iranian experts in the Rag-Sefid oil drilling rig in southwestern Iran is an 'honor' for Iran's oil industry.

The blaze which occurred in the well No 147 of Rag-Sefid Oilfield in southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan on October 29 killed two workers at the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), IRNA reported.

Speaking during a visit to the region on Thursday morning, Bijan Zangeneh said that it was an honor that the Iranian experts have succeeded to douse the fire in 58 days.

He further appreciated the round-the-clock efforts made by the oil officials to control the fire.

   
KeyWords
fire
oil rig
experts
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1984 sec