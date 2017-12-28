RSS
Published: 1253 GMT December 28, 2017

President Rouhani: Enemy intending to disappoint Iranians

President Rouhani: Enemy intending to disappoint Iranians

Enemy is now after disappointing the people with the future, driving wedges in the country, and harming the public support of the Islamic Establishment, said President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday.

'Everyone should be alert to this conspiracy, and the elite should illuminate the plot for the whole society, especially the youngsters,' added President Rouhani addressing a local gathering in the Iranian capital, according to IRNA.

'The biggest component of national power is the unity of religions, ethnic groups, and people of different backgrounds,' he said.

Saying that pragmatism, and cooperation of branches and organizations are necessary to solve economic problems, he added, 'Reducing dependency on oil, developing economic diplomacy, increasing exports, and improving production and employment are the five pillars of the government's economic plans'.

   
