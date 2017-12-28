RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0803 GMT December 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207072
Published: 0525 GMT December 28, 2017

Kazakhstan passes media law amid concerns over freedom of speech

Kazakhstan passes media law amid concerns over freedom of speech

Kazakhstan has pushed through a raft of controversial amendments to a media law despite concerns that the new legislation will further limit freedom of speech in the nation.

The Central Asian country's long-reigning president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 77, had signed into law amendments "aimed at improving legislation on information and communication issues," his office said on Thursday.

Among the changes was one demanding news websites identify users posting comments under articles and retain their data for a period of three months.

Another controversial amendment obliges journalists to receive permission from persons mentioned in their articles to publish information that could be classified as "personal, family, medical, banking, commercial and other legally protected secrets."

Kazakhstan-based media rights group Adil Soz has called the new legislation "a law to protect corrupt officials," which makes media "defenseless against baseless accusations."

Kazakhstan's government had journalists and civil activists involved in discussion of the law but ultimately ignored key objections.

The law earlier sailed through both houses in Kazakhstan's parliament.

Nazarbayev has ruled over Kazakhstan since before independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

   
KeyWords
Kazakhstan
concerns
freedom
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2145 sec