Italy to send troops to Niger to stem refugee flow: PM

Italy will be sending 470 soldiers to Niger to help the West African nation stem the flow of Europe-bound refugees, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni says.

Agadez, the main city in central Niger, has become a revolving door for economic refugees seeking to reach Europe via Libya, winning notoriety as Africa's people-smuggling capital.

"We are going to Niger following a request by the government at the start of December to ... reinforce the security measures in the territory and at the borders and to support the police force," he said.

He said Niger was "the main transit country" in Africa for Europe-bound refugees, adding that it was also "perhaps the most willing to cooperate in this matter as it is a transit country," and does not receive remittances from refugees settled abroad.

A first contingent of less than 200 soldiers is expected to leave early next year.

The troops will have two planes and 130 vehicles at their disposal, according to Italian media.