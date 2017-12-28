RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0802 GMT December 28, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207076
Published: 0625 GMT December 28, 2017

Italy to send troops to Niger to stem refugee flow: PM

Italy to send troops to Niger to stem refugee flow: PM

Italy will be sending 470 soldiers to Niger to help the West African nation stem the flow of Europe-bound refugees, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni says.

Agadez, the main city in central Niger, has become a revolving door for economic refugees seeking to reach Europe via Libya, winning notoriety as Africa's people-smuggling capital.

"We are going to Niger following a request by the government at the start of December to ... reinforce the security measures in the territory and at the borders and to support the police force," he said.

He said Niger was "the main transit country" in Africa for Europe-bound refugees, adding that it was also "perhaps the most willing to cooperate in this matter as it is a transit country," and does not receive remittances from refugees settled abroad.

A first contingent of less than 200 soldiers is expected to leave early next year.

The troops will have two planes and 130 vehicles at their disposal, according to Italian media.

   
KeyWords
Italy
Niger
flow
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2697 sec